IZMIR, TURKEY (AP) — Turkish rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.
The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being taken into an ambulance on Tuesday, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sound of cheers and applause from rescue workers.
The death toll in the earthquake reached 102, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies elsewhere in Turkey's third-largest city.
The U.S. Geological Survey rated the quake at 7.0 magnitude, although other agencies in Turkey recorded it as less severe.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.