VIENNA (AP) — Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that a large-scale police operation is ongoing at a Vienna synagogue following gunfire Monday.

ORF cited witnesses saying several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Vienna police tweeted that officers were out in force and the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.