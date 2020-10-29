8 of 12

A family with their pet dog stands with their belongings after their shack home was destroyed by police carrying out the eviction of a squatters camp in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A court ordered the eviction of families who are squatting here since July, but the families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)