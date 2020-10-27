DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar is reporting a third-quarter profit of $668 million and topped most expectations, though demand for its equipment is being driven down by the pandemic.

The Deerfield, Illinois, company reported a profit Tuesday of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.34 per share.

That's way better than the per-share projections of $1.15 on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $9.88 billion, also beating expectations.

Caterpillar shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5%. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

