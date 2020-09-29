LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general has agreed to release the recordings of the secret grand jury proceeding that considered charges against three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron agreed to the release hours after a member of the grand jury sued to have the record released to the public.

Cameron also acknowledged in a statement that the only charge considered by the grand jury was wanton endangerment. He had previously declined to provide details about any charges prosecutors asked the grand jury to consider.

"The Grand Jury is meant to be a secretive body. It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen," Cameron's statement said.

“We stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool. Despite these concerns, we will comply with the Judge’s order to release the recording on Wednesday.”

Grand juries are typically held in secret.

