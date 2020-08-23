7 of 10

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, and his wife Diana Nausediene, second from right, and other supporters of Belarus opposition participate in a "Freedom Way", a human chain of about 50,000 strong from Vilnius to the Belarusian border, during a protest near Medininkai, Lithuanian-Belarusian border crossing east of Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. In Aug. 23, 1989, around 2 million Lithuanians, Latvians, and Estonians joined forces in a living 600 km (375 mile) long human chain Baltic Way, thus demonstrating their desire to be free. Now, Lithuania is expressing solidarity with the people of Belarus, who are fighting for freedom today. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)