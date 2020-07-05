ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll from a massive explosion in a fireworks factory in Turkey has increased to six.

The governor of Sakarya in northwest Turkey announced two new deaths and said rescue teams were still searching for one more person after Friday’s explosion. The governor, Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, was quoted by Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.

Earlier Sunday, the governor said six people were still hospitalized from the explosion, including one person in critical condition. Some 114 people workers been treated and released.

The cause of the blast at the factory, which is away from residential areas, was under investigation. A manager and two supervisors were detained Saturday.

Television footage on Friday showed a large, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory with bursts of fireworks amid sounds of explosions.

Turkish media have reported previous explosions at the same factory.

