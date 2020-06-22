12 of 14

Chief Constable of head of the Thames Valley police force John Campbell Police reads a prepared statement to the media, at the Abbey gateway of Forbury Gardens following a multiple stabbing attack which took place on Saturday, in Reading, England, Sunday June 21, 2020. Police say a stabbing rampage in Britain that killed three people as they sat in a park on a summer evening is being considered a terrorist attack. A 25-year-old man believed to be the lone attacker is in custody. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)