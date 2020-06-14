6 of 10

A heart shaped memorial wreath with the names of people who lost their lives is placed near Grenfell Tower in London, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Britain is marking the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire with a virtual church service to remember the 72 people who died in the blaze. Sunday marks three years since a small kitchen fire in the west London public-housing block turned into the worst domestic blaze in the country since World War II. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)