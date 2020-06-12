MADRID (AP) — Spanish police said Friday they have dismantled a major human-trafficking organization that smuggled Africans into Europe.

The gang is suspected of bringing around 1,000 people, including children and pregnant women, from sub-Saharan Africa to Spain. From there, they were distributed between France, Germany and Belgium, a police statement said.

Each smuggled person had to pay the gang at least 500 euros ($566).

The ring was organized out of Spain’s Catalonia region and run mostly by sub-Saharan Africans.

The police operation, involving authorities from Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal, led to the arrest of 12 people.

