LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Johnson's office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms,
Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri