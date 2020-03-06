LONDON (AP) — British police arrested two men Friday on suspicion of offenses relating to explosives after a "suspicious device” was found in a car north of London.

Following an investigation by bomb disposal experts, the device in the car in Luton, which is around 35 miles (56 kms) north of the British capital, was deemed “not viable.”

A second car was given the all-clear.

Police discovered the suspicious device in the early morning and called in bomb disposal experts. After investigating the device, they said that it was found “not to be a viable threat.”

One man was arrested at the scene while a second man was arrested shortly afterwards nearby.

Police placed a cordon around the area and evacuated a number of properties as a precaution.

Police said they opened an investigation into the device and the circumstances which led to it being discovered.

Bedfordshire Police said all roads in Luton later reopened.

