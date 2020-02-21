2 of 12

People hold hands as they form a human chain, during a vigil for victims of last night's shooting in the central German town Hanau, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. A 43-year-old German man who posted a manifesto calling for the "complete extermination" of many "races or cultures in our midst" shot and killed several people of foreign background on Wednesday night, most of them Turkish, in an attack on a hookah bar and other sites in a Frankfurt suburb, authorities said Thursday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)