7 of 8

Movie director James Cameron, second from right, who directed movies such as Avatar, talks about the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car at the Daimler Keynote as Cameron is joined on stage by Ola Kallenius, right, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, before the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)