Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Some dozens of rescue workers are missing after being hit by an avalanche while on a mission to find two people missing in a previous snow slide. The emergency services were called to a highway in near the mountain-surrounded town in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus. (DHA via AP)