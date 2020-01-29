McDonald's ended 2019 on a high note despite internal turmoil at the company that led to the ouster of its CEO in November.

The burger giant said Wednesday it surpassed $100 billion in annual sales for the first time, and notched its highest same-store sales in more than a decade, with growth in all of its global regions.

McDonald's shares rose 1% to $213.04 in premarket trading.

Delivery was a big driver of the gains. Delivery is now available at 25,000 restaurants worldwide and brought in $4 billion in sales. The company added DoorDash as a U.S. partner in July, ending its exclusive partnership with UberEats. It partnered with GrubHub in September.

McDonald's fourth quarter net income rose 11% to $1.6 billion, or $2.08 per share. Excluding one-time items like tax benefits, the company earned $1.97 per share. That beat Wall Street's forecast of $1.96, according to FactSet.

Fourth quarter revenue was up 4% to $5.3 billion, which was in line with estimates.

Same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least 13 months — jumped 5.9% worldwide in the October-December, topping analysts' expectations for the Chicago company.

McDonald's former President and CEO Steve Easterbrook was pushed out in November after violating company policy by having a consensual relationship with an employee. He was replaced by Chris Kempczinski, who most recently led the company's U.S. operations.

