In this picture taken trough a window two zoo keepers carry the young panda twins 'Meng Yuan' and 'Meng Xiang' before the animals explore their enclosure at the Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. China's permanent loan Pandas Meng Meng and Jiao Qing are the parents of the two cubs that were born on Aug. 31, 2019 at the Zoo in Berlin. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)