WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that New Zealand's general election will be held on Sept. 19.

Ardern, who leads a liberal government, will be seeking a second term in office and is expected to face tough competition from conservative challenger Simon Bridges.

Voters will also decide on two contentious social issues at the election: whether to legalize euthanasia, and whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

New Zealand holds its elections every three years, with the government deciding the exact date.

