WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the death of an infant whose body was found in 2007 by a fisherman in California, and the person is also suspected in the killings of four other babies, authorities said Monday.

The arrest came after the infant found in a Woodland-area slough in 2007 inside a submerged box was identified in October, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said.

The same suspect is being investigated in the killings of four other babies under the age of 6 months, the office said, but declined to provide any other information.

It said the name of the suspect, the suspect’s relationship to the victims, and additional information will be discussed at a Monday news conference.

Officials with the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations will also be at the news conference.

The infant’s body was found on March 29, 2007, in an irrigation canal popular with anglers looking for carp or catfish. A fisherman named Brian Roller told local news reporters at the time that he shot an arrow into the murky water, and it struck a box buried under the mud. When he hauled the box out of the water and opened it, he found stones used to weigh it down and the baby’s badly decomposed body wrapped in a blanket.

Authorities said a decomposed diaper was also in the box, indicating the infant had been cared for at some point.

Investigators immediately treated the case as a homicide and submitted the baby’s DNA to the U.S. Department of Justice in hopes of obtaining an identity. They also enlisted the help of a forensic anthropologist, who determined the remains were those of a boy about one month old who died of blunt force trauma.

