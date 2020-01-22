4 of 7

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo a man works with a chainsaw on a three at the site of the planned new Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an awards ceremony in Berlin in November 2019 that 'we have decided to put the Tesla Gigafactory Europe in the Berlin area.' The company will also set up an engineering and design center in Berlin, Musk said. He wrote on Twitter that the new plant 'will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y.' (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)