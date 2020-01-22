9 of 14

Refugees and migrants wait to leave from Moria refugee camp and go to the mainland Greece, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Some businesses and public services on the eastern Aegean island are holding a 24-hour strike on Wednesday to protest the migration situation, with thousands of migrants and refugees are stranded in overcrowded camps in increasingly precarious conditions.(AP Photo/Aggelos Barai)