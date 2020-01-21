6 of 7

This combination photo shows Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaking at the COP25 summit in Madrid, Spain on Dec. 11, 2019, left, and President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich. on Dec. 18, 2019. When climate activist Greta Thunberg, also 16, was named Time magazine's 2019 person of the year, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to call her choice “ridiculous." (AP Photo/Paul White, left, and Evan Vucci)