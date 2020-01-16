MOSCOW (AP) — Lawmakers in Russia are set to vote on the appointment of a new prime minister Thursday, a day after President Vladimir Putin kicked off an unexpected reshuffle of his inner circle.

Mikhail Mishustin, the chief of Russia's tax service, has already arrived at the Duma, the lower house of parliament, and is currently meeting with lawmakers. The Duma is widely expected to approve his appointment.

Mishustin, 53, would replace Dmitry Medvedev, Putin's longtime ally, who was Russia's prime minister for the past eight years. Medvedev resigned Wednesday along with the whole Cabinet after Putin proposed sweeping changes to the constitution that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024.

The president nominated Mishustin, who has been running Russia's tax service for the past 10 years. Mishustin is credited with drastically modernizing the country's tax administration system and is seen as a candidate who could bring about positive changes to the country's economy, all the while dutifully carrying out the Kremlin's wishes as he has no political ambitions.

