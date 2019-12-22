KATY, Texas (AP) — A dispute over a child's haircut ended with gunfire Saturday at a Texas barbershop, according to authorities.

Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff's office said in a tweet Saturday. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man's son.

The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a gray, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff's office.

The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported Saturday.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to requests for information Sunday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.