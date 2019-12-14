MADRID (AP) — Countries remain deadlocked in talks over combating climate change as U.N. talks drag on beyond the official deadline.

Officials from almost 200 countries met early Saturday to examine new texts drafted overnight.

Many nations and observers said the latest versions risked backtracking on existing commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord and didn't reflect the urgent warnings from scientists that greenhouse gas emissions need to fall sharply, and soon.

Chile's environment minister, Carolina Schmidt, who is chairing the two-week talks in Madrid, urged countries to recognize the “overall balance” of the latest drafts and called on officials to "show the outside world that we deliver, that multilateralism works.”

