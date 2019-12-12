2 of 2

In this Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015 file photo, flowers lay on a concrete slab of the Holocaust Memorial to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Berlin. One of Germany's richest families, the Reimann family, which owns Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Pret A Manger, Peet's Coffee and other famous international brands is giving millions to support Holocaust survivors. The family has established the Alfred Landecker Foundation in Germany to oversee the efforts, named after a German Jew who was killed by the Nazis either in Sobibor or at the Belzec Nazi death camp.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)