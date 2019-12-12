WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week. Still, rates remain at historically low levels as a lure to prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.73% from 3.68% last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.63% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage rose to 3.19% from 3.14%.

The average rate for a five-year adjustable-rate mortgage bucked the trend at 3.36%, down from 3.39% last week.

Freddie Mac surveys lenders nationwide between Monday and Wednesday each week to compile its mortgage rate figures.

