SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 has been recorded in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of northern Chile, at the border with Peru.

The quake was recorded at 3:46 a.m. local time at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). It was 38 kilometers (24 miles) west-southwest of the Chilean city of Arica.

There is no immediate report of damage.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.