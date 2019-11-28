WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Aleksander Kwasniewski, a former Polish president and currently a board member for Ukrainian gas company Burisma, says Hunter Biden was chosen to join its advisory board because of his name and that that is simply how the world of business works.

But Kwasniewski insisted in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that Biden was an active board member who helped the company, and that he never used his relationship with his father to further the company’s interests.

He said: “I understand that if someone asks me to be part of some project it’s not only because I’m so good, it’s also because I am Kwasniewski and I am a former president of Poland. ... Being Biden is not bad. It’s a good name.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.