BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say thieves have carried out a heist at Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museum containing priceless treasures and jewels.

German media reported Monday that the damage could run into the high hundreds of millions of dollars.

Dresden police said investigators were at the scene. They planned to provide further information over the course of the day.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.