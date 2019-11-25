EBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.5 billion.

The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries and gives buyers access to a wider selection of tickets.

EBay bought StubHub in 2007 for $310 million.

Viagogo’s founder and CEO Eric Baker is a StubHub co-founder.

The sale is targeted to close by the end of 2020’s first quarter.

