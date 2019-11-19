3 of 17

Emily Boyle, a senior at Valencia High School brings flowers at a memorial near Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A homicide official says that investigators did not find a diary, manifesto or note belonging to the boy who killed two people outside his Southern California high school on his 16th birthday. Officials held a press conference Friday outside of the police station Santa Clarita. No motive or rationale has been established yet in the Thursday morning shooting at Saugus High School in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)