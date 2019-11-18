WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to gradually move the country to a government-funded health care system has further inflamed the debate over “Medicare for All.”

And that likely ensures the issue will play a significant role in this week’s Democratic presidential debate.

The Massachusetts senator said Friday that her administration would immediately build on existing laws to expand access to health care while taking up to three years to fully implement Medicare for All.

That attempt to thread the political needle has roiled her more moderate rivals, who say she’s waffling. Some on the left, meanwhile, worry Warren’s commitment to a single-payer system is wavering.

The divide could complicate plans by Democrats to again turn health care into a winning issue in 2020 after largely succeeding with it during last year’s midterms.

