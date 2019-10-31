SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The first change to beer alcohol limits since the end of Prohibition is coming to Utah.

The state will become the next-to-last in the country to say goodbye to lower-alcohol 3.2% beer on Friday, when drinkers will welcome new, slightly stronger brews to grocery stores, gas stations and bar taps.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdale horses marked the occasion in Salt Lake City at a mock funeral for the alcohol limits that were common in most of the U.S. in the 1930s.

Utah kept the restrictions for beer sold outside state-owned liquor stores longer than most states, but lawmakers allowed the increase to a still-low 4% by weight as the market shrunk and large breweries stopped making many weaker beers.

Minnesota is the last state to have 3.2% beer.

