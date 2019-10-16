WASHINGTON (AP) — As Elizabeth Warren rises to the top of the Democratic pack with ambitious promises to overhaul the political system, she risks coming off as just another politician — avoiding divulging potentially damaging details.

That was on display Tuesday night in Ohio, where she refused, for the second presidential debate in a row, to say whether middle-class taxes will rise to pay for the "Medicare for All" plan she champions.

The Massachusetts senator instead insisted that eliminating premiums and co-pays means overall costs will fall for all but wealthy Americans, and her campaign says the distinction isn't one voters care about.

Ducking such questions is a risky gamble, though, allowing her opponents to say Warren is obfuscating, and likely making for more awkward TV moments.

