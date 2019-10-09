BERLIN (AP) — German police say two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle.

Several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car, police said in a tweet. They urged residents to stay in their homes.

They didn't give any further information.

The Bild and Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported that the shooting took place near a synagogue.

