TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A spokesman for the Tunisian presidential candidate jailed since August says he will be freed, four days before the vote.

Nabil Karaoui, a media magnate accused of money laundering and tax fraud, is expected to leave jail later Wednesday, said Jaouhar Mghribi, a top official in Karaoui's party.

The second round of presidential voting is scheduled for Sunday.

