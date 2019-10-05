SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A memorial to the 20 people killed when a limousine barreled into an embankment a year ago is being unveiled at the rural upstate New York crash site.

The memorial featuring 20 stones in a semicircle is to be viewed privately by family members and first responders Saturday morning. The public is welcome Sunday.

Each stone features a plaque bearing the name of a person killed in the Oct. 6, 2018, crash near a country store in Schoharie (skoh-HEHR'-ee).

The 17 passengers were on a birthday outing when the limo blew through an intersection at the bottom of a long hill. The driver and two pedestrians also were killed.

Organizers of the memorial say it's important that the 20 people never be forgotten.

