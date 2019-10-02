9 of 20

Marching anti-government protesters are seen through a glass with peeled off posters , Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Hong Kong while the celebration of the People's Republic's 70th anniversary is taking place in Beijing. Police are warning of the potential for protesters to engage in violence "one step closer to terrorism" during this week's National Day events, an assertion ridiculed by activists as propaganda meant to scare people from taking to the streets. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)