DETROIT (AP) — Contract talks between General Motors and striking United Auto Workers took a big step toward an agreement Wednesday when committees finished their work and sent it to the top bargainers.

The move is a sign that contract talks are getting close to finishing. It means that minor issues largely are resolved, and a few bargainers for both sides will now try to come to terms on wages, use of temporary workers and other contentious issues.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) outlined the development in a letter to members. He says the union presented material to GM and is waiting for a response.

The strike by about 49,000 workers is in its 10th day. It has halted production at more than 30 GM factories nationwide.

