ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte's new government is facing a second confidence vote, needed for his uneasy left-leaning coalition government to remain in power.

After easily surviving a first confidence vote in the lower house Monday, Conte is also expected to win the confidence vote in the upper house, where his fragile coalition, however, holds a slimmer majority.

The new coalition is made up of former archrivals, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democrats.

The coalition will face its most pressing challenge after the Senate vote Tuesday evening. It needs to draft a painful budget law, which must be approved by Parliament by the end of the year, and avert a 23-billion-euro sales tax hike that would prove very unpopular with voters and would further hit Italy's weak economic growth.

