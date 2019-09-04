SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A family of five along with high schoolers, an adventurous marine biologist and a science teacher are among those believed lost in the fiery sinking of a scuba boat off the Southern California coast.

Authorities believe all 34 people who were sleeping below deck perished when flames raced through the boat before Monday as it anchored off Santa Cruz Island northwest of Los Angeles.

The search for other survivors ended Tuesday. At least 20 bodies have been recovered and officials continued efforts to bring in others spotted on the ocean bed. Some may be inside the sunken boat.

The National Transportation Safety Board arrived Tuesday to begin investigating the cause of the blaze, which left only five known survivors — the captain and four crewmembers who were on deck.

