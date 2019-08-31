TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian official has tweeted at President Donald Trump over an apparent rocket failure, showing an image of him standing next to a satellite that was supposed to be launched.

Iran's Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted the image Saturday of the Nahid-1 satellite.

Jahromi wrote: "Me & Nahid I right now, Good Morning Donald Trump!"

The tweet comes after satellite photos showed a rocket on a launch pad at Iran's Imam Khomenei Space Center had exploded Thursday.

Analysts had linked the explosion to Iran's planned launch of the Nahid-1.

Trump on Friday tweeted what appeared to be a U.S. spy photo of the damage at the launch pad, saying: "The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations."

