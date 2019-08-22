PARIS (AP) — The G-7 summit has for the first time co-opted the message of its protesters: Capitalism has led to damaging inequalities and environmental degradation that has harmed the global economy and a handful of rich countries can't be the only ones making decisions for the world.

But thousands of people beginning to camp outside the French coastal resort of Biarritz for G-7 protests are quite skeptical of the new messengers. For 20 years, international summits have attracted protesters with a range of tactics and a message against globalization.

France has deployed more than 13,000 police to protect this year's gathering. The interior minister says he doesn't want a repeat of the 1999 protests of the World Trade Organization summit, which became known as the "Battle of Seattle."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.