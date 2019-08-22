WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokeswoman for Poland's air ambulance service says four people have been killed and over 30 injured when lighting struck different locations in the Tatra Mountains.

Kinga Czerwinska told TVN24 that lightning hit Giewont peak, a popular trekking destination, and other locations Thursday in the mountains in southern Poland. She said some of the injured were brought by helicopter to the hospital in Zakopane, in the Tatras, while others were taken elsewhere.

Witnesses said the thunderstorm came suddenly on a day that began with clear weather.

