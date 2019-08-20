PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia says the police commissioner is resigning over new allegations of sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against others in the department.

Mayor Jim Kenney says that Richard Ross has been a terrific asset to the police department and the city and that he's disappointed to lose him.

But Kenney says in a news release Tuesday that in light of the new allegations, Ross' "resignation is in the best interest of the department."

Kenney called Ross the best police commissioner in America just last week after a gunman's long standoff with police.

Kenney has named Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter as acting commissioner during the search for Ross' replacement.

Details on the allegations against others in the department weren't made available. Ross didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

