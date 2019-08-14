12 of 19

A pin worn by a relative of one the victims of the Morandi bridge collapse, is framed by the red uniform of one of the rescuers that worked that day, during a remembrance ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the tragedy, in Genoa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. The Morandi bridge was a road viaduct on the A10 motorway in Genoa, that collapsed one year ago killing 43 people. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)