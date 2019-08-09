NEW DELHI (AP) — A strict curfew keeping residents of Indian-controlled Kashmir in their homes for a fifth day will be eased for Friday prayers, the police chief said.

The mostly-Muslim region has been under an unprecedented security lockdown and near-total communications blackout to prevent unrest as India's Hindu nationalist-led government announced it was revoking Kashmir's special constitutional status and downgrading its statehood.

"People will be allowed to go to the area-specific mosques for the prayers in most parts of the Srinagar city," the region's police chief, Dilbagh Singh, told The Associated Press.

The relaxing of the curfew was temporary but a precise timeframe wasn't given. Friday prayers start at 12:37 p.m. in Srinagar and last for about 20 minutes.

The restrictions on public movement throughout Kashmir have forced people to stay indoors and closed shops and even clinics. All communications and the internet have been cut off. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said late Thursday the situation in the region would return to normal gradually.

Kashmir is claimed in its entirety by both India and Pakistan and divided between them. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule for decades and most Kashmiri residents want independence or a merger with Pakistan.

On Friday, Pakistan's foreign minister was to meet with Chinese leaders in Beijing as part of efforts to pressure India to reverse its decisions on Kashmir.

Before leaving for Beijing, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he will apprise Islamabad's "trusted friend" about the situation.

Pakistan says it is considering a proposal to approach the International Court of Justice over India's action.

