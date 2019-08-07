The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The building is located in McLean, Virginia, about 13 miles from the nation's capital.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police said officers were working to clear the building. The department tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that so far officers hadn't found "evidence of any acts of violence or injuries."