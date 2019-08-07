COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In a story Aug. 7 about a $1.5 million settlement from Nissan in a lawsuit over an automobile crash in South Carolina, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Nissan Versa lacked side curtain air bags. The vehicle lacked a rollover sensor that would have activated the bags. Nissan said the teen killed in the crash also was not wearing a seatbelt.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Nissan pays $1.5M in crash of car without rollover sensor

Nissan Motor Co. will pay $1.5 million to the estate of an 18-year-old killed in the crash of a car without rollover sensor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nissan Motor Co. has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the estate of an 18-year-old who died in the crash of a vehicle that lacked a rollover sensor.

The State reports Nissan Motor Co. and Ashlynn Overton's estate settled Tuesday. Overton's estate will receive approximately $776,030 and the lawyers about $675,000.

Overton was a rising senior in 2017 when an oncoming vehicle veered into her lane, hitting the front bumper of her 2016 Nissan Versa and causing the rollover crash. Overton was ejected from the car.

Overton's estate attorney Chris Moore says the vehicle did not have a sensor that would have activated the side curtain air bags if it rolled over and the air bags may have prevented fatal head trauma.

Nissan attorney Kevin Malloy says no law required the sensors at the time of the crash. The company also said Overton was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.